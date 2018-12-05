Tajikistan envoy visits SIMPA

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Islamabad Sherali S Jononov has said that Tajikistan and Pakistan were two friendly countries, with a common religious and cultural heritage, but there was ample room to further improve their bilateral trade ties. Sherali S Jononov, while addressing the members of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) on Wednesday here, further stressed for more opportunities to be explored for promotion of bilateral trade between both the countries. He said that business ties at individual and organizational level must be encouraged in this regard. He invited the local industrialists and exporters to come forward and explore a vibrant market for their top quality surgical goods in the region, including Tajikistan. He said that all the necessary facilities were being provided to businessmen busy in the growth of bilateral trade. The group leader SIMAP Jahangir Bajwa, chairman SIMAP Khalil ur Rehman and others, in their address, urged for smooth access to the Tajikistani markets for the local surgical goods and further demanded relaxation in the otherwise complicated registration process which was mandatory for exporting medical devices to Tajikistan.

