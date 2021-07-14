Tajikistan defence minister appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially the situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.

COAS appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

