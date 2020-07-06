Taj Mahal to remain closed

EWDelhi

India’s top tourist destination the Taj Mahal will remain closed, officials said on Sunday, as the country recorded a record daily number of positive coronavirus cases and opened a sprawling treatment centre in the capital to fight the pandemic. The health ministry reported just under 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours — the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in late January. The shining marble mausoleum south of the capital New Delhi has been closed since mid-March as part of measures to try and combat the pandemic.