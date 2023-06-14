Taj Gasoline to acquire 41pc shares of Hascol Petroleum

LAHORE – Taj Gasoline (Pvt) Limited has planned to acquire at least 41 percent share of Hascol Petroleum Limited.

On behalf of Taj Gasoline, AKD Securities Limited has submitted Public announcement of Intention to acquire at least 41 percent of the issued paid-up share capital and control of Hascol Petroleum Limited.

AKD Securities Limited has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan that the PAI would be published in one English and one Urdu newspaper on June 16, 2023.