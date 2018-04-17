Taiwan leader says island secure ahead of China drills

Taipei :Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen reassured residents that the island was secure Tuesday, a day before China is set to hold live-fire drills in the narrow strait that separates the two. Tsai spoke to reporters as she left for Swaziland, one of Taiwan’s few remaining international allies that has not been wooed away by an ascendant Beijing as cross-strait relations deteriorate. Chinese officials have suggested Wednesday’s military exercise is a warning to pro-independence advocates in Taiwan as Beijing steps up its rhetoric against any challenges to its sovereignty. China sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into the fold and has not ruled out reunification by force. Tsai said Monday she had told national security officials to closely monitor the “surrounding situation”. “Please rest assured that we have the confidence and determination to safeguard the country’s security,” she said at Taoyuan International Airport. Tsai added that maintaining a peaceful “status quo” across the strait was her government’s mission. Although a fully fledged democracy, Taiwan has never formally announced independence from the mainland and Beijing has warned of military action if it ever did.

Orignally published by APP