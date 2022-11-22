Taiwan is at the core of China’s core interests: Defence Minister

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told his US counterpart that Taiwan is at the core of China’s core interests and was a “red-line” that must not be crossed.

“The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere,” Wei said at a meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defence chiefs in Cambodia.

Wei said the United States must respect China’s core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-US relations back on track.

