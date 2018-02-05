Taimuri vows changing culture of ICTP

Inspector General Police, Dr Sultan Azam Taimuri Sunday vowed transforming Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police into an exemplary force by changing its culture altogether as per vision of Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of six day training courses on behavioural change and self awareness, he directed police officials to dedicate themselves for serving the people, to become people friendly, to promote professionalism, ensure implementation of law across the board and eliminate corruption among their ranks altogether.

IG said the main aim of arranging such courses was to ensure behavioural change of police officials. He directed police officers to deal with people decently. He lauded master trainers directing them to train other officials also.

He said different training courses have been initiated in Schools of Investigation, School of Anti Riots and School of Information Technology. The specialized training sessions continue the whole year.

The six day course imparted education among constable and inspector level officers of police force. Master trainer of Rozan, Ali Salman, Merab Lodhi and others delivered lectures on self awareness, behaviour change, social issues, violence and other important issues.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Inspector General Dr Sultan Azam Taimuri, SSP Headquarters Hassan Ali, MD Rozan Babar Bashir and participants of the course.—APP

