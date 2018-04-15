Taimur with 8 under becomes leader in 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial Golf

Peshawar

International golfer Taimur Naseer with his gross score eight under 136 over 36 holes become the leader on the second day of the 54-holes 3rd Asghar Khan Memorial National Amateur Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Club on Saturday.

Taimur Naseer was struggling at fifth with his opening day round of one under 71 over 18 holes, staged a strong comeback with his classic display of seven birdies. Taimur Naseer, a HCP (0) played well and added a seven under 65 to his overnight one under 71 to make an aggregated total of 136 over 36-holes of the 54-holes Championship.

Taimur, who is also member of the national team and promising golfer from Pakistan Air Force carded five under par 31 at front nine and two under par 34 at back nine. He scored birdies at hole no. 1, 2, 3 and 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Taimur Naseer got a good start by securing three consecutive birdies at his home club hole no. 1, 2 and 3 and similarly scored four more birdies consecutively on hole no. 10, 11, 12 and 13 to take a good lead against fellow golfers. In a post-match talk, Taimur Naseer expressed his confidence by winning the Championship for the second consecutive times.—APP