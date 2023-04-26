Pakistan’s heavyweight boxer Taimoor Khan is looking to add the vacant WBC Asia heavyweight to his growing collection when he takes on Thailand’s battle-tested Panya Chomphoophuang.

The fight will take place on April 27th at the SpacePlus Night Club, RCA Plaza, in Bangkok, Thailand under the Highland Boxing Promotions’ banner.

Taimoor (7-0, 6 KOs) is hoping to use the bout as a launching platform to fight bigger names in the future.

Known as “The Diamond Boy” in boxing circles, Taimoor Khan has come a long way since making his debut in 2020 in Pakistan. After earning four straight wins against his countrymen, the 26-year-old turned his attention towards Thailand in order to get more recognition.

His knockout wins did not stop there as he notched three straight wins over international opponents with his latest victory coming against Aekkaphob Auraiwan in January of this year.

While talking to BoxingScene.com Taimoor lifted the lid on his preparation for the latest fight.

Yes, it is challenging to spar, skipping the rope, do all this boxing training in super hot Bangkok while fasting, especially without drinking water. No eating is no problem [during Ramadan]. No drinking water (during the day), while training, that was the challenge, he was quoted as saying.

The 26-year-old also revealed his favourite boxers were Mohammad Ali and the current WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Nine more fights will take place on the same card highlighted by Taimoor and Chomphoophuang.