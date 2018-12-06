Taibu to keep wickets and bat at No. 7

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Former Zimbabwe captain and wicket-keeper Tatenda Taibu who, after six years of his retirement, is in Sri Lanka to play the First Class matches had his first round of introduction with his Badurelia Cricket team- mates on Wednesday.

“I was welcomed by my team mates and will work out the net practice with them soon”, speaking exclusively over telephone from Moratuwa, he said.

“It is an honor for us to have him in the team set up and I hope he will have a lot to offer our team”, the Club coach, Sachith Pathirana, who personally went at the airport to pick him on Monday, said.

“Even though he is retired from the international cricket, I think he has lot of cricket left in him. I firmly believe he will use his experience and perform to the best of his ability”.

“He will be keeping the wickets and will bat at no. 7”, the coach and the captain Alankara Asanka added.

Taibu’s first appearance in Sri Lanka’s First Class match will be on 16th December when this Club will play the next match against Saracens Sports Club.

Incidentally, Taibu has not brought his son Junior Tatenda to Sri Lanka to watch him play, though at his son’s insistence, the former Zimbabwe captain is making a comeback.

“He is studying in England and preparing for his school picnic to Italy for skiing”, Taibu says. “He likes cricket but does not want to play professionally. I am sure the 13-year-old son will soon watch me playing on video”, Taibu signed off.

