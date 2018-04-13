Tahirul Qadri welcomes sc verdict of disqualifying Nawaz for life

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict of disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for life in case pertaining to determining the length of disqualification.

Reacting to the apex court’s ruling, he said that the top court’s larger bench has jointly explained the constitution’s important article.

Qadri went on to say that the judgement has closed to the doors of the parliament for the dishonest people.

“The decision would prove a milestone to promote the culture of transparency,” he said and added there was no comparison between the cases of late former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and corrupt Nawaz Sharif.

The PAT chief said that finally the corrupt and disqualified people have met their logical end.

Orignally published by INP