LAHORE : Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr. Tahirul Qadri was hospitalized after downfall of health here on Monday.

The PAT spokesman said that the party chief Dr Tahirul Qadri was shifted to a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

He said the PAT chief underwent surgery after being admitted in hospital and was feeling much better now.

