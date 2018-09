Staff Reporter

Quetta

Justice Tahira Safdar took oath on Saturday as the first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court. She was administered oath as the Balochistan High Court chief justice by provincial governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai at a ceremony at the Governor House. Justice Tahira’s nomination as chief justice of BHC was confirmed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in July. She has replaced Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai whose tenure ended on Friday.

