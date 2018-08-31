Tahira Safdar: First woman CJ high court of Pakistan

QUETTA : Baluchistan High Court’s Senator judge, Justice Tahira Safdar has been appointed as Chief Justice, Baluchistan High Court. After which, she gets the privilege of becoming first woman High Court Chief Justice in history of Pakistan.

According to details, Chief Justice Baluchistan High Court, Justice Tahira Safdar is taking oath tomorrow. CJP Saqib Nisar appointed Justice Tahira Safdar as Chief Justice High Court. Before her, Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was Chief Justice of Baluchistan High Court, who will be retiring from his post today.

Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar was born on October 5, 1957 in Quetta. She is daughter of Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi. She received her degree from Law College, Quetta in 1980 and became first female Civil Judge in 1982. She has also received her Masters degree in Urdu Literature from Baluchistan University. She became Sr. Civil Judge in 1987, Additional District and Session Judge in 1991 and, District and Session Judge in 1996.

Justice Safdar has worked as a presiding officer in the labour court and was appointed a member of the Baluchistan Services Tribunal in 1998. In 2009 she was made chairperson of the tribunal. During that time she was elevated to the position of additional judge of the Baluchistan High Court and later confirmed as a judge in 2011.

Share on: WhatsApp