Tahir ul Qadri wishes Imran forms both federal, Punjab govt

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for victory in General Elections 2013.

In a statement, he said that the nation deserves greetings over the defeat of the history’s most corrupt group.

Qadri wished that along with federal, Khan also forms government in Punjab.

The PAT chief said that providing justice to martyrs of Model Town lies on Imran Khan. He asked Sharif brothers to give respect to vote while accepting the election results.

Tahirul Qadri prayed that the system amends and the fruits of change reach to the poor.

Share on: WhatsApp