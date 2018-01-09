Tahir ul Qadri announces to launch countrywide protest on Jan 17

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on Monday announced to launch protest movement against the government on January 17 for failing to bring the culprits of the Model Town incident to justice.

“Our demand of resignations has not been met. We will no more ask for resignations now, but we will take it by force,” he said while addressing a press conference following a prolonged steering committee meeting in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami Muslim League leaders were also present on the occasion.

The steering committee of opposition parties over Model Town tragedy met on Monday and agreed to launch protest movement against ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on January 17 with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri claiming that the government would dissolve.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri presided over a meeting to decide over party’s course-of-action against the government over Model Town massacre that claimed 14 lives and left dozens wounded on July 17, 2014 in party workers clashes with police.

He said the entire Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would have to go now.

“We have all the options available before us. We will eradicate oppression. We are launching protest movement on January 17. We will take down the inhumane kingdom,” he said.

Tahir-ul-Qadri said innocent people were murdered in Model Town incident and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were responsible for the tragic incident.

Representatives of opposition parties earlier convened a meeting in December which was referred to as the all parties conference (APC) by Dr Qadri among opposition leaders.

A notification issued following the meeting consisted of ten points including demand to have Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and law minister.

According to the participants of the APC, Justice Baqar Najfi held the chief minister and the provincial minister responsible for the fatal clashes in Model Town on July 17, 2014 that claimed 14 lives and they should resign.

The ten-point agreement among participants:

1- The parties strongly condemn those responsible for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat law amendment and Model Town tragedy. The massacre is the worst incident of state-terrorism.

2- Deadline for Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanaullah has been extended until Janaury 7. Baqar Najfi report holds the two responsible for the incident so they must resign.

3- Steering committee would convene a session on January 8 and announce course-of-action.

4- Those martyred and wounded in Model Town tragedy were citizens of Pakistan. All parties are responsible to work for justice for the victims. Provision of justice will prove as a milestone for supremacy of the law.

5- Families of the martyred could only receive Justice Baqar Bajfi report in three years and that free and fair probe is not possible with alleged criminals being in positions of power.

6- The fact that not one cop was held out of 125 who appeared for interrogation proves that the government completely failed in providing justice to the bereaved families.

7- Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar orders for establishment of an impartial Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for thorough probe.

8- An honourable judge of the apex court shall monitor the JIT proceedings.

9- Perpetrators of the Model Town tragedy and those who loot national treasury shall not be permitted to strike an NRO.

10- Qamar Zaman Kaira, Lateef Khosa and Kamil Ali Agha shall be the coordinators of steering committee. Nasir Sherazi, Sardar Ateeq, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Jahangir Tareen shall be part of the committee as well.

A committee has been formed to run the matters of the protest movement which has been incorporated with seven representatives from different parties. First meeting of the committee will be held on January 11.

He said that Pakistan People s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Nasir Sherazi and Kamil Ali Agha are members of the action committee.

Dr Qadri asserted that ruling PML-N would meet its end now. He said that not CM Shehbaz but his cabinet would get dissolved. PAT chief said that corrupt leaders would be held accountable for their crimes.

He further said that the movement would expose perpetrators behind controversial amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat clause.

Orignally published by NNI