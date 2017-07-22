Tahir Shahbaz takes oath as Federal Ombudsman

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday administered oath of office to Syed Tahir Shahbaz as Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by senior civil officers, academicians and people from all walks of life.

Later, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz called on President Mamnoon Hussain. The President congratulated him on his appointment as Federal Ombudsman and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities. The President emphasized that Wafaqi Mohtasib should continue enhancing his efforts for providing expeditious relief to common man and for serving the cause of humanity. The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony including administration of oath were conducted in national language Urdu.