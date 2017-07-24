Tahir resumes office of ombudsman today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior bureaucrat Syed Tahir Shahbaz who has been appointed as federal ombudsman for a period of four years will resume his responsibility today.

According to the notification, “In exercise of powers conferred by Article 3 and 4 of the Establishment of the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Order 1983 (P.O.1 of 1983), the President is pleased to appoint Syed Tahir Shahbaz as Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) for a period of four years from the date he takes oath of the office”.

The post of Wafaqi Mohtasib was vacant after the completion of four years’ tenure of outgoing Ombudsman Salman Farooqi.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz is a seasoned and honest bureaucrat who had served on different key posts in all provinces including in the federal capital as Chairman Capital Development Authority and Registrar Supreme Court.