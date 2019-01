Karachi

Tahir Malik (President Latin America Region, Reckitt Benckiser has been appointed as the *President Asia, Middle East & Africa – AMEA.* He will move to Dubai – AMEA Regional Headquarters in March.

Tahir, a graduate of IBA 1995, has 23 years of experience working in P&G and RB. He worked in P&G in Pakistan, Brussels and Geneva and joined RB in 2011 as CEO Pakistan. Moved to head Turkey in 2013 and was appointed to head Latin America region in 2016.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp