Tahir hat-trick helps Multan Sultans breeze to victory

Sharjah

Multan Sultans’ spin wizard Imran Tahir on Saturday shared his excitement over getting his first ever hat-trick in the Asian region.

Tahir’s hat-trick guided Multan to a 9-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators, making him the second bowler from the debutant franchise to bag this season’s second hat-trick and only the third in PSL history.

“It’s my first hat-trick in the [region], [so obviously] I’m very pleased. It’s all [because of a great] team effort,” Tahir told media after the match.

Asked about what’s making Multan Sultans click so well in only their first PSL season, the South African spinner said he attributes the team’s success to an environment of mutual trust and understanding.

“We all respect one another, we understand one another’s roles in the team. Our management is very calm, even at crucial junctures.”

Tahir, who was part of the World XI squad to tour Pakistan last year, said he would once again try to convince other players to visit the country for the latter matches of the PSL.

The 38-year old, who was born and raised in Pakistan, said he is proud to represent South Africa and will forever be indebted to the country for making his dream to play cricket come true.

“Although I grew up playing cricket in Pakistan, I feel proud to play for South Africa. I am forever indebted to South Africa for giving me opportunities and for making my parents’ dream and mine [to play cricket] come true.”

Where the match was won

Spectacular as the Quetta collapse was, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. Instead, it was borne of stifling, wily bowling by Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan in particular. No bowler allowed themselves to be a release valves, and as a result, even batsmen like Sarfraz Ahmed, who had occupied the crease for a while, never looked set. In the 15th over, with the run rate dropping and Quetta feeling the heat, Mohammad Nawaz, and then Sarfraz, looked to go after Tanvir. Both fell off consecutive deliveries, ripping out the middle order, and a total that looked like stagnating towards 135 was instead shot out for 102.

The men that won it

Mohammad Irfan, who is having a good tournament, excelled again with a superb opening spell. Exploiting the bounce and the angle across the right-hander, he kept the batsman on a leash during the Powerplay, conceding a mere 27 runs in his four-over spell. He was also responsible for the wicket of Mahmudullah, who replaced Kevin Pietersen, and instrumental in squeezing the life out of the Quetta innings. The wickets may have ended up going to Tahir and Tanvir, but one would be amiss to discount Irfan’s part in them.

The hat-trick

Saturday produced the tournament’s third hat-trick and the second this season, both going to Multan. Tahir, already the leading wicket-taker, stepped up with Quetta seven down. Hasan Khan and John Hastings were clean bowled, before Rahat Ali was trapped plumb in front. He took a review, for no reason other than that it was there, but it merely delayed Tahir’s jaunty celebrations.

Where they stand

Multan join Karachi at the top of the table with seven points, while Quetta, having won just two of their five games, drop down to fifth place and are stuck on four points.