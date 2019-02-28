Tahir for more facilitation desks to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Federal Ombudsman has directed the concerned agencies working on the One Window Facilitation Desks at 08 International airports to improve further to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis. He was chairing a high level meeting to get the progress report of the One Window Facilitation Desk. The Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar briefed on the progress of One Window Facilitation Desks established at 08 international airports around the country.

He added that all Overseas Pakistanis have lauded this initiative of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and informed that through these Facilitation Desks, 151,738 passengers have been facilitated since its establishment. The representatives of CAA, ASF, ANF, Immigration & Passport, NADRA, Bureau of Immigration & OPF etc. participated and presented their progress reports of the One Window Facilitation Desk. The rep. of NADRA informed that all Overseas Pakistanis are facilitated to get new NICOP, POC (Pakistani Origin Card), its renewal and their verification etc. at these desks. He said that 12250 Overseas Pakistanis were facilitated by issuing Cards through One Window Facilitation Desks.

The DG, Bureau of Emigration (BOE) informed that 80% of Overseas Pakistanis who got work visa had been facilitated through issuance of life insurance and bank accounts through National Bank of Pakistan along with provision of two ATMs i.e. for Pakistan and abroad.

