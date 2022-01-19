Taha Saleem directs to continue operation against fake doctors, clinics

A meeting was held between Deputy Commissioner Central District Taha Saleem and the officials of Sindh Healthcare Commission. During the meeting, decision has been taken to take joint action against substandard clinics and non-certified medical practitioners.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Dr Altaf Hussain Khawaja, Director Licensing and Accreditation, Sindh Healthcare Commission and Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Central District. District Health Officer Dr. Bashir Mangi, Deputy Director Anti Kokeri Sindh Health Care Commission Dr. Razia Jamil, Incharge Kokeri District Central Dr. Hira Zaheer were also present on the occasion.

It should be noted that in the last few days, Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem has sealed the substandard clinics hospitals, dispensaries and non-certified medical practitioners and donated doctors which are potentially a threat to public health.

The purpose to this was to examine the standard of health and hygiene in hospitals, treatment of patients and general administrative matters, medical center licenses, practitioners’ credentials and other necessary documents to protect the public from possible persecution of such medical practitioners and medical centers which can become a threat to their health.

In addition, the process of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus was also observed. Following this action of the Deputy Commissioner, the Health Department of the Sindh Government came into action.It has been decided that by the time, all such actions would be taken / implemented with the join collaboration of District Administration, District Health Officer and Sindh Health.