TAG commends Pakistan’s progress in polio situation

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on polio eradication concluded its five-day technical field consultation on Saturday commending Pakistan for the progress to control polio. The group highlighted that the remaining challenges within core reservoirs require exceptional efforts to end polio once and for all.

The Group met in Karachi and Islamabad to assess the programme progress, opportunities, and the remaining challenges towards achieving the goal of stopping transmission of the polio virus.

In its final session today, the TAG noted that the current programme momentum remained the best they have ever seen in Pakistan, and concluded that the programme was on the right track to eradicate polio in near future.

Providing detailed feedback during today’s meeting with participants including representatives of the Government of Pakistan, partners and donors, TAG Chair Dr Jean Marc Olivé appreciated the sustained commitment of the Government of Pakistan to polio eradication efforts, following a smooth political transition.

“Pakistan is in a good position to stop polio in the very near future, with the exceptional political commitment, strong coordination under the umbrella of Emergency Operations Centre, and a strategy – the National Emergency Action Plan – which is delivering results.” He said, “I urge everyone to continue the great work they have been doing and go the extra mile to free this country from polio. Karachi and Peshawar are the primary areas of concern for the programme, and this is where the extra efforts are needed.”

Congratulating the Government of Pakistan on the successful implementation of the recent measles campaign helping protect more than 38 million children against the disease, members of the TAG urged that Pakistan must simultaneously improve the delivery of essential immunization all across, particularly in areas of greatest concern for polio transmission including Karachi, Peshawar and the Quetta block. TAG members also appreciated the work of polio front line workers who work tirelessly and selflessly in all weather conditions, and across all terrains, to ensure that each and every child in every community is vaccinated and fully protected from polio.

Prime Minister Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta appreciated the TAG recommendations and said the country team would put all the effort into making sure these recommendations were implemented.

A high level delegation of the Government of Pakistan and key partner agencies to the Polio Eradication Initiative joined the closing session of the TAG.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp