Tackling unemployment

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Thursday, launched another landmark programme of the present Government aimed at imparting digital skills to people so that they are equipped for some kind of online job. The DigiSkills programme is aimed at imparting training to one million youth through online modules.

With 5.5 million people jobless, unemployment is rising in the country triggering frustration among masses especially the educated youth that finds it difficult to find a job even after completing professional education. Traditionally, people looked towards government for jobs but with the role of the Government shrinking jobs in public sector are on the decline and those available are filled mainly doling out the favours to loyalists, well-connected and powerful ones. There are also opportunities for gainful employment in country-wide developmental projects including those under CPEC but still the magnitude of joblessness is much more than what the local market currently offers. It is also worrisome that even the private sector is also not hiring manpower through merit-based process but on recommendations from right quarters. In this backdrop, the PML(N) Government did well by launching Prime Minister’s Youth Programme which was aimed at training of the youth and provision of credit to them for initiation of their own businesses. The programme has achieved some success but it is understandable that the government has financial and other limitations. Hopefully, if steered successfully, the new initiative would help not only unemployed and skilled youth to earn something while sitting in their homes but also provide opportunity to those with limited income to increase their earnings through part time efforts. Already, thousands of people are earning some income through online work like typing, data entry, graphic and web-designing, CV writing, financial analyses, report writing, research work, software development, development of mobile apps, voice-overs, teaching and translation. Proper training would surely help more and more people to get online jobs but it all depends on the quality of the training to be offered to them. It is also hoped that the trainees would also be cautioned against scamming and finding reliable online jobs in view of a multitude of frauds being committed on the Internet.

