Tackling plastic pollution

Plastic pollution is a serious environmental issue that is affecting marine life, wildlife species, natural environment and fresh water bodies. In fact, plastic pollution is when it gathers in an area (water, land etc.) and starts affecting Mother Nature, marine species, wildlife and human beings. Plastic pollution is a key ecological threat which destroys habitats, disrupts food chain, pollutes groundwater, land and air, and poisons seas, oceans and kills animals as well. Plastic goods involving bottles, caps, ploythene bags, balloons, wrappers, shoes and discarded fishing nets are made of toxic pollutants which has enormous potential to cause irreversible harm to environment, marine life and human population. Plastics after entering the sea become a serious threat to marine life owing to its non-degradable nature. Evidences reveal that plastic products take hundreds of years to decompose because they contain strong chemical bonds.

It is estimated that 8 million tones of plastics are deliberately dumped in the sea globally or find its way through wind, flow of rivers and urban runoff. According to Erik Solhein, head of UN Environment, “our oceans have been used as a dumping ground, choking marine life and turning some marine areas into a plastic soup. In cities around the world, plastic waste clogs drains, causing floods and breeding disease.” Undeniably, garbage is dumped in oceans and seas which mostly contain plastics. It ultimately jeopardizes life below water and result in death of many marine species.

According to UNO Secretary General Antonio Guterres, “World is swamped by harmful plastic. Every year, more than eight million tones end up in the oceans. If present trends continue, by 2050 our oceans will have more plastic than fish.” Like other countries of the world that are bearing the brunt of plastic pollution, Pakistan is no exception. Our country is also experiencing an escalating issue of plastic pollution. Undoubtedly, plastic pollution is causing incalculable damage to the natural environment, marine life, poisoning oceans and posing serious health problems in Pakistan.

