Tabling Army Act amend. bill in NA is success of Parliament: Bilawal Nawaz writes letter to Khwaja Asif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said that tabling Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 in the National Assembly is success of the Parliament.

Talking to media after the NA session, the PPP leader said that Opposition Leader in NA Shahbaz Sharif should have consulted with other parties before pledging unconditional support to the bill.

Speaking to the media after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tabled the bill in the National Assembly, Bilawal said PPP would only support the legislation if the PTI government followed the rules and regulations of the parliament.

He further stated that if the Pakistan Muslim League-N supports the legislation unconditionally, then PPP would be unable to bring about any change.

Meanwile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that PML-N sees Army Act Amendment in a positive way. Nawaz Sharif in his message to senior party leader Khawaja Asif directed him to convene a parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N before the start of National Assembly session Friday for consultation. The former premier has given the schedule till January 15 to approve the said amendment. Sharif further said in his letter that neglecting the rules of procedure in this important issue will not help anyone and added that undue hurry in passage of Army Act Amendment will give an impression that the parliament has become a rubber stamp.