Tableau depicting Indian atrocities at RAC

Rawalpindi

A Tableau Competition among school children of Rawalpindi/Islamabad based on Kashmiri songs was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day depicting atrocities of Indian Forces on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir here on Monday. Member Punjab Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Archeology Ch Sarfraz Afzal was chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Times School secured first, AIMS School got second, Spangle House achieved third while Ayila’s Montessori remained fourth of the competition which adjudged by Aqdas Hashmi, Shaukat Malik and Sohail Dar. Addressing at the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Archeology Ch Sarfraz Afzal said that struggle needed to get free Kashmir like struggle at the time of Pakistan Movement. He said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. He said that all Pakistani must raise their voices to highlight Kashmir issue. Naheed Manzoor said that liberation of Kashmir is must for right of self determination.—INP