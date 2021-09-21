Tabish Gauhar resigns as PM’s aide on power, petroleum

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday resigned from the posts in order to give time to his family.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has accepted his resignation.

In a couple of tweets, Gauhar said: “After a year of public service, I’ve decided to call it a day to return to my family”.

“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my abilities, in an honorary capacity. I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

The former Karachi Electric chairman said that the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, adding: “I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the MOE team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan”.

In October 2020, PM Imran Khan had appointed him as his special aide on Power while he was made special assistant on petroleum in March 2021.

He had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years. He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that it was a privilege to work closely with Tabish.

“We benefited greatly from his input and professionalism. He remained away from his family for a whole year to serve his country. We thank him and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” Azhar said.

