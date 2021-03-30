Tabish Gauhar replaces Nadeem Babar as PM’s new aide on petroleum

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has picked Tabish Gauhar as his new special assistant on petroleum days after Nadeem Babar was removed from the post over fuel crisis that hit the country last year.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

Earlier this year, Tabish Gauhar had resigned as PM’a aide on power after being appointed a couple of months ago.

Gauhar submitted his resignation via WhatsApp, confirmed sources, adding that one of the reasons for him doing so could be due to his tough position on the government’s negotiations with the Independent Power Producers.

The sources said that Gauhar was also unhappy over unnecessary interference in the power ministry. Tabish Gauhar was appointed as SAPM on October 1, 2020.

He had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years. He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015.