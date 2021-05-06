‘Tabdeeli’ reaches UK as Conservative candidate uses PTI song for election campaign

A UK Conservative candidate for upcoming election has become a new sensation on social media with his bizarre style of campaign which also features Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political song – ‘Tabdeeli ai ray’.

In a viral video, Tiger Patel – Conservative and Unionist Party candidate for Audley and Queen’s Park ward – can be seen roaming in a children’s playground while the PTI’s famous song can also be heard playing in the background.

Putting on traditional Pakistani dress Shalwar Qameez, the candidate at one point in the video sits besides a placard that reads: “VOTE CONSERVATIVE for a positive vision for Blackburn!!!”

The video of the bizarre campaign was shared by Sunday Times journalist Hannah Al-Othman on Twitter. The video was taken by storm on social media as users said they had enjoyed the acting of the candidate a lot.

The video has so far received more than 16K likes. Here are some social media reactions;

