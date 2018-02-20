TAAP chief lauds Malaysia’s efforts in promotion of tourism

Observer Report

Karachi/Kuala Lumpur

Muhammad Naeem Sharif, Chairman Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia recently wherein he was warmly welcomed by the Director General Tourism Malaysia Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab and Seniors Directors of the organization.

During the meeting the Chairman TAAP appreciated the Tourism Malaysia’s efforts in promotion of tourism and discussed the matters of reciprocal tourism between Pakistan and Malaysia and other matters of mutual interest. Both the teams agreed to maintain the relationship and cooperation for promotion of tourism between Pakistan and Malaysia.