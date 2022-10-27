Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw led the way with the bat as South Africa bounced back from their opening game washout against Zimbabwe with a massive 104-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup game at Sydney Cricket Ground.

With rain expected to cause interruption, Bavuma decided to post the total instead of chasing on a batter-friendly wicket.

The decision paid dividends as de Kock (63 off 38) and Rossouw (109 off 56) added 163-runs for the second wicket, dealing in boundaries at their pleasure despite Bavuma falling for two in the first over.

Rossouw, with his century, became only the second batter to score a hundred in two consecutive T20 internationals.

The pair’s onslaught led to South Africa posting the highest score of the Super 12 stage with 205/5.

For Bangladesh, Shakib al Hasan managed to pick up two wickets for 33 runs from 3 overs while Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Afif Hossain managed one wicket each.

In reply, Bangladesh looked up to the task for at least two overs with Soumya Sarkar (15) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (9) getting to 26 runs from two overs before the bowlers struck back.

Anrich Nortje started things off with wickets of both the openers before Tabriz Shamsi took over.

Litton Das with his 34 runs managed to help Bangladesh crawl over the 100 mark but his side still fell 104 runs short.

Nortje finished with 4 wickets for 10 runs while Shamsi took 3 for 20.

The win over Bangladesh lifts South Africa to number 1 in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup table with a healthy net run rate of 5.200.