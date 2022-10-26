Ireland completed a memorable upset over England in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the MCG after rain curtailed England’s chase of 157 handing a five-run DLS win to the Irish.

The threat of rain loomed over the game from the start with rain affecting the start of play before Jos Buttler sent Ireland to bat on a track which aided fast bowlers.

The tables turned quickly however as captain Andrew Balbirnie (64 runs) and Lorcan Tucker (38 runs) helped Ireland reach 103-2 from 12 overs before Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone pulled things back with three wickets each.

In reply, England lost their top order quickly with Jos Buttler getting out for a duck and Alex Hales back in the pavilion for 7.

Ireland’s pacers did not relent which resulted in Ben Stokes (6) and Harry Brook (18) getting out with the score at 67-4 from 11 overs.

David Malan (35) soon fell as well leaving England in deep trouble before Moeen Ali (24 off 12) showed some intent with the bat to bring the asking rate down to a more manageable level.

His effort went in vain though as rain arrived with England at 105-5 from 14.3 overs, five runs behind the par DLS score handing a memorable win to Ireland. It is the first time Ireland has beaten England in a T20 World Cup ever after previously upsetting them in a 50-over one in 2011 in India.

England’s loss sets an intriguing battle in Group 1 of the Super 12 for the semifinal spot with England, Australia, New Zealand (due to play Afghanistan later on the same ground), Sri Lanka and Ireland all having one win each with only the net run rate separating them.