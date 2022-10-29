Glenn Phillips scored 104 runs to rescue New Zealand and help his side beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs to remain on track for a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Choosing to bat first on a very bouncy SCG wicket, New Zealand were in early trouble with Finn Allen (1), Devon Conway (1) and Kane Williamson (8) all back in the pavilion with just 15 runs on the board in 4 overs.

Fit-again Daryl Mitchell (22) and Glenn Phillips then began the repair job, adding 84 runs for the next wicket with Phillips the major contributor after being dropped earlier in the innings.

Even after Mitchell’s departure, Phillips found the boundaries at will scoring the tournament’s second hundred in the process after Riley Rossouw.

His blitz helped New Zealand reach 167/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka stuttered from the start with Tim Southee and Trent Boult ripping apart their top order leaving them 5 down from just 24 runs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (35) and Dasun Sanka (34) managed to delay the inevitable until the later overs but the writing was always on the cards.

Trent Boult finished with 4 wickets with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi taking 2 while Lockie Ferguson, Southee finished with one wicket apiece.

The win over Sri Lanka was the second consecutive and comprehensive win for New Zealand after Australia and keeps them top of Group 1 and in a prime position to reach the semifinals of the competition.