Aaron Finch powered the batting before the bowlers completed the job for Australia as the hosts defeated Ireland in Brisbane by 42 runs to move ahead of England on the Group 1 table of the T20 World Cup.

With their chances of making the semi-final hanging in the balance, Australia managed to put 179/5 on the board thanks mainly to captain Aaron Finch who returned to form with a 44 ball 63 (5x4s and 3x6s)

Marcus Stoinis (35 off 25 3x4s 1×6) supported him well with a brisk innings to kickstart their innings after David Warner (3), Mithcell Marsh (28) and Glenn Maxwell (13) fell before the hitting phase arrived.

Tim David and Matthew Wade chipped in with late blows to set a challenging target for the Irish.

From the bowlers, Barry McCarthy managed to get 3/29 and Josh Little snagged two wickets for 21 runs.

In reply, Paul Stirling (11 ) and Andy Bilbrine (6) showed positive intent early on, getting to 18 from 11 balls before Cummins bowled Bilbrine to start the batting skid.

Glenn Maxwell removed Stirling and Harry Tector in his first over before Mitchell Starc sent Curtis Campher and Geroge Dockrell back in the fifth to leave Ireland reeling at 25/5.

Loran Tucker (71* off 48 9x4s and 1×6) was the lone wolf for the Irish team and with Gareth Delany (14) at his side, managed to put a respectable return on the board but Australia had little trouble getting the rest of the wickets to bowl Ireland out for 137.

The hosts, still feeling the effects of the opening day loss, missed out on improving their net-run rate though as they needed a 75-run win to improve their above England.

The 42-run win over Ireland leaves Australia second on the T20 World Cup Group 1 table behind New Zealand who will face England tomorrow.