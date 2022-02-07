T20 World Cup 2022 – Tickets for high-voltage Pakistan-India clash sold out in hours

DUBAI – Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in the much-anticipated group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022.

The tickets for the World Cup tournament put on sale for the general public yesterday with the price ranging from $20.00 to $110.00.

However, tickets for the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India have been sold out within a few hours, depicting how passionately cricket fans are waiting for the match.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tickets went on sale at 6:00 am PST on Monday and by 11:30 am, the ICC website said that the “public allocation of tickets” for India against Pakistan “was exhausted”.

However, there is a hope for the fans as they are allowed to join the waitlist.

“Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programs. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match,” ICC said.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for the Pakistan-India match had already been sold before going public.

This is the second time in a year that Pakistan and India will face off in the T20 match as the arch-rivals earlier locked horns in Dubai. Pakistan had won the match by 10 wickets against India.

The tournament will run between Sunday 18 October and Sunday 13 November, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

The Super 12