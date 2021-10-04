Tickets for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match in Dubai sold out

DUBAI – Tickets for the cricket between traditional foes, Pakistan and India, in the upcoming ICC’s Men T20 World Cup sold hour in hours after they were put on sale on Sunday.

Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, are not available on the Platinumlist website, the online platform for the sale of the T20 World Cup tickets.

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) put them on sale, thousands of cricket fans flocked to the website to book their seats. The estimated wait time for the customers was more than an hour due to massive inflow.

On Sunday night, Premium and Platinum tickets were available for Dh1,500 and Dh2,600, respectively, but they were unavailable on Platinumlist on Monday morning.

The T20 World set to being in Muscat on October 17 and will conclude in the UAE on November 14. The match between the historic rival is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan can beat India

Pace bowling legend Waqar Younis believes Babar Azam-led Pakistan can beat arch-rivals India in their opening encounter of the Twenty20 World Cup if they play to their potential.

Both India and Pakistan have been drawn in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage which also features Afghanistan and New Zealand as the other two automatic qualifiers.

“I honestly believe that Pakistan can beat India in their opening encounter if they play to their potential.

It won’t be easy but we certainly have the personnel who can come good,” Waqar said while speaking to CricWick. “It’s a big game and pressure will be on both teams as it will be their first match of the tournament.

But the first few deliveries and runs will be crucial but if we are able to negotiate it well we can win the game,” the 49-year-old, who has also functioned in different coaching roles for Pakistan’s national team over the years, added.

Waqar, who stepped down recently as national team’s bowling coach, lauded paceman Hasan Ali for being the best of the lot and backed him to lead Pakistan’s bowling attack in the T20 World Cup being held in the UAE and Oman from Oct 17 to Nov 14.

