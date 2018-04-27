T10 Cricket League launches two new teams in 2nd Edition

Karachi

After sold-out seats at its inaugural edition in 2017, T10 Cricket League returns to the UAE with two new teams “Karachians and Northern Warriors”.

This was announced by Chairman of T10 Cricket League Shaji Ul Mulk and President of the League Salman Iqbal in a joint press conference, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

T10 Cricket League is the first internationally-approved league with a 10-over format that was launched by Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder of Mulk Holdings, and President Salman Iqbal, founder and CEO of a private media organisation. T10 matches last year were held in a four-day tournament, but this year the excitement will continue for six more days as the matches will be spread out over a 10-day competition.—APP