SZABUL syndicate approves budget

Staff Reporter

The Syndicate of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) has approved the 2018-19 Annual and 2017 supplementary budget of the University and also accorded its consent to the Collaboration Agreement between SZABUL and Northampton University of UK.

The 12th meeting of the Syndicate was held with founding Vice-Chancellor Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali in the chair here on Monday. Member Planning and Operations HECP Prof Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Additional Secretary Law Sindh Babar Qadeer, Additional Secretary Universities and Boards Sindh Muhammad Moinuddin, Professor Dr Shamim Hashmi, Assistant Professor Tariq Ali, Lecturer Muhammad Faheem Panwar, Registrar Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Project Director Hasan Askari and Director Finance Amir Basheer attended the meeting.

The Syndicate appreciated the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Member HECP Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Asim Hussain and Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Hussain Syed for their help in getting the Collaboration Agreement approved by the HECP.

After final approval of the agreement by the federal cabinet, it will be implemented with effect from September 2018.

The meeting welcomed the approval of Rs758 million PC-1 of SZABUL by the federal government and thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal advisor on planning and development Sartaj Aziz and Federal Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqi for the approval.

The meeting gave its consent to the appointment Professor Dr Owais Hasan Sheikh as Chairman of Department of Law and regularization of the service of Deputy Registrar Nazia Yaseen.

The Syndicate appreciated efforts and contribution of the teaching and non-teaching staff which resulted in successful completion of five years and exposure of SZABUL at international level. It approved the proposal to pay all the employees one-month basic salary in recognition of their services.

The meeting discussed the legal implications of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and decides to hold an international seminar on CPEC in April 2018.

The CPEC would need expertise not only in Chinese and Pakistani laws but also in international statues and treaties. In this regard, the need assessment would be carried out in the proposed seminar.

The second leg of the meeting was presided over by Professor Ghulam Raza Bhatti in absence of Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali.