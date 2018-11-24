SZABMU searching for Vice Chancellor

Staff Reporter

The Academic Council of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) in its 26th Academic Council has unanimously decided for activating the search committee for selection of a regular Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

This is the only Medical University of public sector of the Federal Government and the Council also agreed for continuation of Prof. Abid Zaheer Farooqi as acting Vice Chancellor of SZABMU till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor by the Federal Government.

The meeting which was chaired by the acting Vice Chancellor a Prof. Abid Zaheer Farooqi was also attended by the Academic Council members including senior faculty of the PIMS hospital, Executive Director PIMS Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, Registrar SZABMU Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, including the faculty of the University.

The resolution for appointment of the regular Vice Chancellor was forwarded by ED PIMS Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood which got a unanimous approval of the Academic Council of the University. The Academic Council also asserted on the government to again initiate the Anomalies Committee meant to address the issues related to the university and the hospital.

