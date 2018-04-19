SZABIST Marketing University challenge 4.0

Karachi

The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology organized its fourth edition of a flagship event SZABIST Marketing University Challenge by the students of BBA Program for the Marketing Management course. This is a platform through which students can explore their marketing potential while displaying their competence in front of a panel of renowned judges from the industry. Nestle and Brandsynario also joined their hands with SZABIST as Product Based Sponsors and Digital Media Partners, respectively. This event received an overwhelming response and became a huge success. This achievement of SZABIST is a source of immense joy and pride as it depicts the dedication of the students. The SMUC 4.0 was held in Karachi, Pakistan, with over 200 students participating in the competition. The purpose of this conference was to inculcate the experiential learning process in Marketing and exposing our brilliant students to the industry, test their potential as future marketeers and get them in front of the panel so they can display what they have acquired. The Chief Guest was Dr. Kaiser Bangali, the chief Economist of Pakistan and Dean of Management Sciences.—PR