SZABIST, ICRC, JPMC Seminar

Staff Reporter

A seminar titled “Saving Lives: Legislative Changes for Giving Way to Ambulances”was held on 31st December 2018 at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre.

It was an awareness session jointly organized by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST Karachi) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).The attendees included representatives of the media, police, traffic police, transport authorities, health department, emergency medical providers and the medical fraternity.

