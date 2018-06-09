SZABIST hosts HR Networking Meet up

Staff Reporter

Karachi

SZABIST Executive Development Center hosted HR Networking Meetup here.

The HR representatives from reputable organizations were invited to the Meet up to share and discussthe necessary skills, experience and talents required for students to enter and sustain in the corporate world.The focus of the HR Networking Meet upwas to bridge the gap between the demands of the employers and the skill set of students to fulfill these changing demands and trends. The relevant discussions during the Meet upgave new insights to our program managers about the course of action for their students.

IBM Pakistan, Dolmen Group , ADCOM (Pvt) Ltd. , Institute of Banker Pakistan – IBP, Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd. , Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited, Deluxe Packages (Pvt) Ltd. , Pak Telecom Mobile Ltd – Ufone , APAG (Pvt) Ltd. , National Foods Limited , Ideas by Gul Ahmed, Systems Limited , The Aman Foundation, United Energy of Pakistan Ltd, Arpatech (Pvt) Ltd. , Daraz.pk , ORIENTmMcCANN PAKISTAN , HRS Global (Pvt) Ltd. , Avari Group , Omnicom Media Group, Abudawood Pakistan, Gaditek (Pvt) Ltd. , Lucky Cement Limited,Martin Dow Limited, Bahria Foundation, GAC Pakistan Limited and Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd were present at the HR Networking Meet up.

Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST and Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati Vice President of Academics SZABIST also graced the occasion.