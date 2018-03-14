SZABIST holds seminar on Women’s Day

Staff Reporter

Renowned Sindhi and Urdu playwright, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, said that for a woman, whether in a small house or in a palace, it is like being confined to a limited space to sit as in a bus, which has designated limited seats for the women. She was referring to the de-tailed power point presentation by Economist, Iffat Ara on women and public transport in Karachi regarding the hardships and harass-ment that women face while commuting on daily basis, with photo-graphs of the inside of women’s section in buses here Tuesday.

She called upon the students present to ensure that they allow their sisters to choose their own seat wherever in the house and to let her chose her own path in life.

She was speaking at the International Women’s Day seminar held at SZABIST Karachi Campus, titled “Everyday Issues that Dis-empower Women” here on Monday. The President of SZABIST, Shahnaz Wazir Ali also spoke about empowerment of women as a norm and that there were many day-to-day issues that hinder women’s path.

She highlighted the role of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who faced and succeeded many challenges and whose foresight led to the founding of SZABIST.

Vice President of SZABIST and Chairperson, Women in Logistics & Transport, Nasreen Haque spoke about “Emerging Trends of Devel-opment of Women in Pakistan.”

She gave her own and other examples of success. She called for chal-lenging taboos in society for women to move ahead and cited the role of Asma Jahangir.

SZABIST Faculty and Student also made inspiring speeches. Faculty member Nadira Zaidi spoke in the literary style of her ordeal during her student days at the University of Karachi and the harassment she faced while using public transport, with many occasions when she thought of quitting, but went on to complete her studies.

Komal Joyo, a student, spoke about her mother’s and her own strug-gles in life to arrive where she is today.

Dr. Kaiser Bengali (Dean Management Sciences, SZABIST) gave the vote of thanks, while also exhorting students that if women wish to secure their rights, they will not get them by asking for it, but will have to fight for them.