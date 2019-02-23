SZABIST Career Fair 2019

Staff Reporter

Career Fair washeld on 19th, 20th and 21st February 2019. Around 70well-reputed national and multinational companies/employers participated in the Career Fair.Some prominent names include Continental Biscuits, J., Daraz.pk, Al Karam Textile Mill Limited, Khaadi, Groupm, Hashwani, Deloitte, Maersk Pakistan,Allied Bank, Inbox technology, Shan Foods, Agha Khan University, General Tyres and Adcom. The Career Fair provided an excellent opportunity for participating companies to connect with fresh, energetic talent and position themselves as preferred employers.

The three day event served the opportunity for students to be aware of different companies and apply for jobs.

