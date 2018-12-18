Systems Limited in collaboration with UltraSoft System wins Rs.248m contract

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Board of Revenue (BOR), Government of Balochistan has awarded the Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) contract worth Rs. 248 million to SUS-JV, a consortium led by Systems in partnership with UltraSoft System.

Expected to complete over a span of 3 years, LRMIS is an extension of the successful project launched by Systems in Punjab and KPK. Built around cutting-edge technologies, LRMIS will modernize the existing land distribution system, improve public accessibility to land records by simplifying procedures, and ensure scalability, security, transparency, uniform service, and functionality across various service centers in the region. The project will also significantly increase land revenue for BOR and the Government of Balochistan through a computerized, streamlined, and user-friendly process.

“This phenomenal project reaffirms our belief in technology and technological progression as a crucial element in solving Pakistan’s existing problems,” said Asif Peer, CEO of Systems.

“Our work in the public sector is our contribution towards a progressive Pakistan and automating and digitalizing Pakistan’s future.

We believe this incredible project will have a tremendous spillover effect by creating employment in Balochistan and boosting its economy.”

“As the oldest and largest IT firm in Pakistan, Systems can leverage its vast local, regional, and global experience in the public sector to enable the digital transformation of Balochistan’s IT landscape,” said Imran Soofi, Regional Sales Head and project lead at Systems. “This strategic win cements Systems’ position as a digital enabler across Pakistan.”

Team Systems is thrilled to be given this major responsibility once again and is determined to take this initiative forward to help create a more prosperous and digitally enabled Pakistan.

