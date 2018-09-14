Systems Limited declared as Microsoft partner for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Systems Limited announced it has won the 2018 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Pakistan. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are extremely honored to receive this accolade from Microsoft,” said Asif Peer, CEO, Systems Limited. “Our unwavering dedication to excellence in delivery and customer service is the reason we have won this coveted award. Our technology implementation teams have worked closely with both Khaadi and our partners at Microsoft to produce a specialized solution that aligns perfectly with Khaadi’s business requirements. To have delivered such a powerful solution in such a short period of time is a landmark achievement, and I commend our technology professionals for their commitment and hard work,” he added.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Systems Limited was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in Pakistan.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes Systems Limited as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

“We are honored to recognize Systems Limited of Pakistan as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp.

“Systems Limited has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.