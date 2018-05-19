Systematic plunder of PSM

Employees of PSM have been protesting for non-payment of five months salaries. The irony is that political leaders of PPP are shedding crocodile tears, completely ignoring bitter reality that it was during their tenure that Moen Aftab was appointed as Chairman who to benefit of Riaz Laljee drove this State Owned Enterprise to bankruptcy. PSM under Moen witnessed its 80% capacity production driven to zero, finally had to shut down, putting at stake employment of thousands of labourers.

It is this mindset where SOE organizations are considered as spoils of war by successive civil and military governments; that they have all become white elephants. WAPDA was handed over to a corrupt retired Zahid Ali Akbar by another PPP government. Similarly PIA was handed over to high school pass crony in 2008, who had a history of financial indiscipline, and was declared guilty of gross irregularities in recruitment of pilots by an investigation committee appointed by Ministry of Defence headed by AVM Mushaf Ali Mir. It was during 2008 to 2012 that hundreds of fake degree holders were recruited in PIA, giving credence to allegations that jobs were sold to the highest bidder.

As they say the fish rots from head down, this crony MD of PIA ordered a flight steward caught red handed while stealing at Dubai Duty Free Shops to be recruited with back dated seniority and not only promoted him but ordered his posting as Manager Catering in Barcelona. Simultaneously CAA was systematically destroyed by another political nominee Fazalullah Pechueo appointed as CFO whilst EOBI, NICL etc suffered huge losses.

G ZAMAN

Peshawar

