Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the “system of injustice” had harmed the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz said: “I want to congratulate PML-N stalwart Talal Chaudhry for bearing the unjust five-year disqualification with great patience.”

“I and my confidants have faced a huge number of bogus cases with endurance,” Nawaz added.

Nawaz said: “The country, which was developing a lot in 2017, was damaged by unjust decisions that dragged the country into a quagmire in 2022”.

He claimed: “If the PML-N gets another chance, it will make the country even more prosperous than 2017”’. Separately on Sunday, Nawaz condemned the attack on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar area.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz said: “It is extremely heartbreaking that precious lives were lost in the Bajaur blast. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the bereaved families the courage to bear the loss with fortitude.”