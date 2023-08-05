ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the appointment of senior diplomat Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the new foreign secretary.

He will replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is set to step down as the foreign secretary on August 17 upon attaining the age of superannuation.

The grade-22 officer of the foreign service is currently serving as the special secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With his strong grip on bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, Qazi is a graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore.

He has been appointed as the foreign secretary till 2025. He has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey besides taking up key assignments.

Asad Majeed Khan was appointed as foreign secretary in December last year.